Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 61,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $12,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. 1,020,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,884. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average is $176.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

