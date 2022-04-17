Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $12.79 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $399.62. 217,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.78 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

