Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Takes $3.90 Million Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 173,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $26.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $187,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGTI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 257,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,734. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

