Copperwynd Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,227,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,279,608. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

