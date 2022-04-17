Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,153,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

