Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.57.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $590.39. 2,201,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.09 and its 200 day moving average is $523.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.27 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.