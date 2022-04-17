Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Research analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

