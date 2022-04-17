Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.99 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

