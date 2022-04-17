Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.10 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

