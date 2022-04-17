Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CWGL opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 0.35. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

