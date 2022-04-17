Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Tops $74.00 Million

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 17th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006933 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.53 or 0.00252917 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.00277902 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

