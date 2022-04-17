Crypterium Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $40.72 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00035906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00112026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

CRPT is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,390,788 coins and its circulating supply is 81,393,237 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

