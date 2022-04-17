Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Short Interest Update

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,569,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Curis by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Curis by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. Curis has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

