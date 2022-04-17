CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $56,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

NYSE CVS opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.64 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

