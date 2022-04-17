CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Down 42.0% in March

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,477 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.28% of CynergisTek worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,208. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.25. CynergisTek has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

CynergisTek ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

About CynergisTek (Get Rating)

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.