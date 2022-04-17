DA Davidson Weighs in on Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

THO opened at $79.99 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 40.8% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 352,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

