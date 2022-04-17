Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 732 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15,516.1% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5,364.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $254.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

