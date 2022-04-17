Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chemed by 668.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $498.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total transaction of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total value of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,134,537 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

