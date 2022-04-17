Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

SUM opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.