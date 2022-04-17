Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.32 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

