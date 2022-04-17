Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $251.42 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,396.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.90 and its 200-day moving average is $230.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,688.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

