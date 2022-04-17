Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 647 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,258,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,707,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.36 and its 200 day moving average is $502.57.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.45.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

