Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 190.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $223.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICUI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

ICU Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.