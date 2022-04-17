Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lear by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after purchasing an additional 223,207 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Lear by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Lear by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $128.12 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.33.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.44.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

