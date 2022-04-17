Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,202 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 52,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of AFL opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.