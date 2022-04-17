Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 182,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of LNT opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

