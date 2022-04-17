DAO Maker Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.20 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00006996 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $191.64 million and $4.20 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.25 or 0.07450009 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.68 or 1.00903757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048814 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,904,750 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

