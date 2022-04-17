Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,394,829.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $363,200.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $324,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $389,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $81.07 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average is $102.94.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

