Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Delta Apparel ( NYSEAMERICAN:DLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $110.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter valued at $22,149,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 11.9% in the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 236,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel (Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.