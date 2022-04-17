Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 68.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $676,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $1,496,386. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

