Destination Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Destination Wealth Management lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after buying an additional 289,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.20. 2,213,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,845. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

