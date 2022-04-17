Destination Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Destination Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 259,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. 1,191,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,348. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.