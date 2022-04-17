Destination Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $560,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.20. 2,213,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,845. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

