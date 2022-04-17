Destination Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,614. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

