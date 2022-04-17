Destination Wealth Management Sells 2,040 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $39,952.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 422,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.43 and a 1 year high of $109.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.