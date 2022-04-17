Destination Wealth Management Sells 329 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $708,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $159.83. 1,034,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.96. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $150.44 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

