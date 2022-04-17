Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $91.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.40.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

