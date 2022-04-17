Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 3,850” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price target on ASOS in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,850 ($50.17) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,694.64 ($48.14).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.09) on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,506 ($71.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,763.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,210.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

