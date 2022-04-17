DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DiaSorin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $152.60 on Friday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $238.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.48.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.