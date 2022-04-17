DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €26.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €26.80 ($29.13) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.28) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.65) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.66 ($21.37).

Shares of DIC opened at €14.34 ($15.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.06. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €13.06 ($14.20) and a 1-year high of €16.19 ($17.60). The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

