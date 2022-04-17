Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 42.5% in March

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 28,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,977. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. Disco has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $71.58.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.