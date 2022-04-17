Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DISA remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,066,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 52,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

