DMarket (DMT) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

DMarket (DMT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One DMarket coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $594,223.90 and approximately $33.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00035166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00112900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket (DMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.