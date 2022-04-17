Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $17.94 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.94 billion and approximately $787.42 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00274412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.