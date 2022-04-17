Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $178.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported ninth startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. Earnings benefited from sales and comps growth. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which are part of the company’s key initiatives, also aided results. The company completed the rollout of its $1.25 price point initiative to every Dollar Tree store across the United States in February 2022, more than two months ahead of time. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022. However, higher freight costs impacted margins in the fiscal fourth quarter, leading to a year-over-year decline in bottom-line. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $173.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $174.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.93.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

