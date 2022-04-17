DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DDI stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.14. 2,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Ellen's Road to Riches games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

