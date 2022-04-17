DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.48. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

