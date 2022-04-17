DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DD stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

