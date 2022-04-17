DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

KSM opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

