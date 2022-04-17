Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 476,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

